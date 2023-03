PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast softball team beat Chipola 7-6 with a walk-off home run in their conference home opener Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Commodores won game two of the doubleheader 17-9 in five innings.

The Commodores improved to 4-0 in conference play and will visit Northwest Florida State on Saturday, March 25 for a doubleheader.

The Indians fell to 2-4 in conference play and will host Pensacola State on Saturday, March 25 for a doubleheader.