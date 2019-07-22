Gulf Coast Stingrays host free basketball clinic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– On Sunday the YBOA National Champion Gulf Coast Stingrays hosted a free basketball clinic at Rosenwald High School.

The team invited all athletes aged 10-years-old and younger to learn the fundamentals and what it means to be a Stingray.

Stingrays head coach, Timothy Brown, said although the team is successful they don’t care about winning on the court, just winning at life.

“I want these kids to go on to college and say as a kid I did the same thing these kids are doing to come up and be stingrays, so it’s a process,” said Brown.

Stingrays players said they have learned a lot of life skills from playing on the team.

“Shows you how to be a man, how to grow up how to be mature about situations how to walk away from things that are not right,” said Stingray, Randy Pittman.

The Stingrays currently have two teams but they would like to add more.

If you are interested in being a volunteer coach, visit the Gulf Coast Stingrays Facebook page.