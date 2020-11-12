Gulf Coast State College volleyball holds first scrimmage ahead of 2021 season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College volleyball team held its first of five allotted scrimmages they can play ahead of the season on Wednesday morning. Pensacola State came to Panama City for the matchup.

Gulf Coast head coach Scott Allen said the Lady Commodores have had their ups and downs with the virus along with typical offseason injuries and setbacks. It has been hard to have all of the players at practice.

However, now they have everyone back together and they can start growing as a team.

“It’s been a little tough, but the last two weeks of practice have been really good, so we’re hoping this will be a good day for us to play against a really good Pensacola State team, and they can kind of beat up on us a little bit and show us what we haven’t fixed yet,” Allen said.

The NJCAA volleyball season will officially begin in late January.