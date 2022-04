PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After falling in game one 5-2, the Gulf Coast softball team bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Chipola in the conference doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Commodores move to 5-11 in conference play and will visit Northwest Florida on Friday, April 15.

The Indians move to 10-4 in conference play and will host Pensacola State on Friday, April 15.