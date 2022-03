PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team upset No. 1 ranked Florida Southwestern, not once, but two times at Joe Tom King Field on Monday afternoon.

The Commodores beat the Buccaneers 7-1 in the first game and 8-0 in the second to complete the sweep.

Gulf Coast extended their win streak to 12 games in a row, improving to 29-5 and will begin Panhandle Conference play on Friday.