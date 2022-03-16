PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team is one of the hottest JUCO squads in the nation, riding a 12 game win streak heading into conference play.

Their last two victories came against Florida Southwestern, the reigning national champs and No. 1 ranked team in the country.

“Beating teams like that, I mean it’s not easy,” Gulf Coast shortstop Emily Greek said. “Obviously, they’re ranked number one for a reason, but I think that shows everyone what we’re about here, what we’re capable of, and knowing we can play with teams like that gives up confidence for the rest of the season.”

The Commodores’ pitching has been remarkable this season. Savana Bradford and GraceAnne Spears have been named the FCSAA Pitcher of the Week in consecutive weeks now.

“I just think that confidence comes from putting in a lot of hard work in the bullpens,” Gulf Coast pitcher Savana Bradford said. “And also, us three pitchers are all very different so we can bring different things to the table and help to feed off each other.”

The key ingredient to the ‘Dores success isn’t just on the diamond. They said their camaraderie and chemistry in the dugout is where they get their confidence.

“Being best friends, you all have your little things, your little inside jokes,” Gulf Coast second base Cyrina Madrid said. “And I can remember being up to bat sometimes and just hearing those and just the smile that will come to my face that those are my best friends standing in the dugout, that I want to get the job done for them.”

The Commodores will open their conference schedule Saturday with the Panhandle Round Robin at Frank Brown Park. Gulf Coast head softball coach Scot Thomas said it will be a very competitive weekend.

“When we finish up (the season), there’s probably going to be three teams sitting at home,” Thomas said. “If we were in the team of 64, all 5 of us would be in the national tournament if it was like an NCAA division one scenario.

Moving forward, the Commodores believe they have what it takes to make a deep post-season run.

“I think one word that describes this team is definitely determination,” Greek said. “Like we’re determined to get there, we’re determined to prove people wrong, and I think that’s what we’re set out to do this year.”

The first pitch for Gulf Coast against Tallahassee Comunity College is set for noon at Frank Brown Park this Saturday.