PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team is returning some of the top hitters in the Panhandle Conference this season.

Gulf Coast Head Coach Scot Thomas said while graduating some of the top pitchers in the state, they’re offense will make up for any dip in production.

“I think from an offensive standpoint, we may be a better team,” Thomas said. “So, if we have to score some more runs and that’s fine, maybe if we had this offense on last year’s team, maybe it’s a different story. I don’t know. But the bottom line is, I have a lot of confidence in the pitchers that we have right now.”

Gulf Coast sophomore third baseman Cassidy Botlz said this roster is always eager to put in the extra work.

“I think our offense is definitely our strong point,” Boltz said. “Like we take off days like this to our advantage. We come into an old facility and when we’re hitting bombs in the cages, I think that’s kind of where we are this year. So, we don’t take it for granted, and I think that’s very important in a team.”

The Commodores have 19 non-conference games before Panhandle play and Gulf Coast Sophomore Jabby Terrell said the team is confident they can compete for the conference title.

“I see a conference championship in our future,” Terrell said. “I feel like we’re going to have to step it up. We’re going to have to compete, that’s all there is to it. We going to have to compete. We’re going to have to go out there and give it our all. We can’t be going 50 percent, we have to be going 150 percent.”

The Commodores will return to action Friday, February 3, when they visit Lauren B. Wallace.