PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team is hosting its fourth annual Elite Prospect Clinic this week.

Dozens of high school softball players, some local and some coming in from other states, came to learn more about the game while also showcasing their talents.

Participants learn from the Commodore players and coaching staff, which Gulf Coast Head Softball Coach Scot Thomas said makes the camp special.

“I like to have our players in our staff running it versus having a bunch of other schools in here,” Thomas said. “I like them to see, you know, our bunch, what we do and how we do things.”

Hence the name, the Elite Prospect Camp is instructional, but also an opportunity to recruit. Gulf Coast Assistant Softball Coach Brittany Crowson said they especially like seeing the local talent.

“We’re definitely recruiting,” Crowson said. “But also, we want the home kids to, if they’re able to, play for us because you’re at home. So I think bringing that home crowd is huge.”

Over the past four seasons, Coach Thomas has cashed in on recruitment at the clinic.

“Some of the girls that are working the camp were former campers for me, not too long ago,” Thomas said.

One former camper is Gulf Coast freshman Kali Austerman. The recent Port St. Joe High School alum has transitioned from being the recruit to recruiting.

“I explained to them that, ‘Hey, this could be you.’ You know, it inspires them,” Austerman said. “I like seeing that people like me, from a small town, they can (play college softball). You know, I want those girls to see that they can do it.”

The three-day clinic only offers so much teaching but Coach Thomas said it benefits all parties involved.

“You know, we’re not going to build a player in a couple of days,” Thomas said. “But if they can take something with them back home and learn from it, then it’s been a positive. And then we’ve gotten to see them play as well.”

The Elite Prospect Clinic began on Monday morning and will wrap up on Wednesday afternoon.