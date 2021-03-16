Gulf Coast softball getting ready to start Panhandle Conference play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast softball team hasn’t shied away from competition this season.

They may be 14-9 right now, but they have already taken on the No. 1 team in the nation, Central Florida, and No. 3 team, Florida Southwestern this year.

They fought hard against those squads too, only losing to Central Florida 7-5 at the beginning of March.

“I think the biggest thing is that we are just getting better going along. We didn’t come out quite that sharp early, but now, I think we’re playing some pretty good ball,” Gulf Coast head softball coach Scot Thomas said.

With their performance this past week, Gulf Coast has earned a place in the state rankings, currently sitting at No. 8.

The Commodores are on a four-game win streak and hoping to keep that momentum going into their next challenge, Panhandle Conference play.

“Going in how we started we had a good weekend so we are gonna try and carry that over into panhandle play, teams are good but I believe we have a good group of girls that can handle our own,” Gulf Coast softball player Cyrina Madrid said.

The team thinks that they can do that because they have taken on such tough competition early on.

“I think when you go out and you’re not just playing teams you can run rule and just run over. And you’re playing teams you have to pull out your best cards too and play your best it definitely makes you better,” Madrid said.

Coach Thomas said that he hopes to see some consistency from this team as they head into conference play.

“I think consistency is huge at this point in the season, I think if you can be consistent through conference play you can be successful,” Thomas said.

The Commodores will begin conference play with a Panhandle Round Robin in Dothan on Friday and Saturday.