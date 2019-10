PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College volleyball team beat South Florida State College on Saturday.

The win secured the Sun-Lake Conference title for the Lady Commodores.

Gulf Coast will either be named co-champion with St. Johns River or outright champion.

The college has not yet heard back for official word on the title.

Next up for the Lady Commodores is a home game against Andrew College on Tuesday.