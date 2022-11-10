PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast volleyball team was granted the No. 13 seed and will face No. 4 Iowa Central at the NJCAA DII National Tournament in Cedar Rapids.

The Commodores (23-3) will play in the opening round on Thursday, November 17, in their first national tournament appearance since 2020.

The ‘Dores earned their bid by sweeping their way through the Gulf District tournament, winning the final in a five-set thriller.

Gulf Coast sophomore setter Jenna Schuliger said the team expects that momentum to carry over at nationals.

“We feel like we really have a shot,” Schuliger said. “We’ve been coming into practice and putting in the work and the way we played in the finals and even in the semifinals at conference, we really saw like what level we can compete.”

Iowa Central (33-5) will enter as heavy favorites, but Gulf Coast sophomore Evyn Peddie said the team will not be backing down from the challenge.

“Of course, we’ve never seen them before,” Peddie said. “So I would say if we just do our job and we go out there and execute, we’re not married to the score, just go out there, just do our thing, I feel like we’ll be good.”

First serve from the Gulf Coast and Iowa Central match is set for Thursday, November 17, at 3:00 p.m. CST in the PowerHouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, IA.