PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team is returning only 20 percent of its spring roster and has loaded up on more local talent.

The Commodores will have 20 new players on their fall roster and only five returners.

Among those returners are four players from Bay County high schools, Banks Byers, Cole Horton, Blake Thomas and Jeremy Todd.

The ‘Dores have also brought in freshman catcher, Jacob Payne, who led Mosley High School this past spring.

Gulf Coast sent 11 players from their spring roster on to higher levels of baseball, including one drafted to the MLB, and eight of the 10 at four-year colleges playing D1.

Gulf Coast Head Baseball Coach Tyler Youner said that this new recruitment class looks very good on paper, and he expects them to put them right back in contention for a Panhandle Conference Championship.

“Recruiting guys, our pitch is always 1A; to develop you and get you better and move you on to bigger and better things, then 1B; to win a national title,” Younger said. “That’s why you’re here. Because it’s a lot more fun to win than it is to lose, obviously. So, you sell both of those things. And you know, if we do our job recruiting-wise, we’re going to have a bunch of guys that move on every year and we should have a good team every year.”

Among the 20 new faces on Gulf Coast’s roster are seven incoming transfers. Two of the transfers are Bozeman alum Brody Langlotz (Roanoke College) and Mosley alum Ethan Campbell (Jacksonville State)

The ‘Dores are bringing in players from Clemson, Georgia Tech, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky and Walters State.

Coach Younger said that the transfers bring the roster close to 50/50 in terms of freshmen and sophomores, and they will have an immediate impact on the lineup and bullpen.

“Sometimes it’s good to go off and see what the rest of the world has to offer,” Younger said. “A lot of guys get away from here and they realize, ‘Well, you know, we can come back to our hometown and maybe have a good year and hopefully move on to bigger and better things after that.’ You know, we live in a world of the transfer portal these days, so every summer there tends to be a lot of transfers and guys want to go somewhere else where they feel like they can develop and get better and that’s no different here, that’s what we have.”

Coach Younger said a big focus in recruitment for this team was building a deep bullpen, which is something the team struggled with in the spring.

Gulf Coast will open its fall season in Dothan against Wallace Community College on Friday, September 8.