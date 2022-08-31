PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After going undefeated in the month of August, the Gulf Coast volleyball team is preparing for their conference opener on Thursday.

Since 2019, the Lady Commodores have finished tenth overall and sixth overall in the NJCAA tournament.

With about half of the roster returning this year, head coach, Scott Allen said the team has great chemistry, but they are still working on getting the new players adjusted.

“It’s still really early and we’re still figuring out what works best in certain situations, so we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it’s going good for right now,” Allen said.

Allen expects many of the conference matches to go into the final set, but is confident his team is prepared.

The Commodores open up their conference schedule on their home court against St. Petersburg State on Thursday, September 1, at 6:00 p.m.