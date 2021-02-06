Gulf Coast picks up first Panhandle Conference win in Petree era

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College women’s basketball team beat Tallahassee Community College 89-71 on Saturday afternoon.

The win was the first conference win for the team under first year head coach Cayla Petree.

This came after the Commodores lost to Chipola on Wednesday night.

“The girls had a completely different approach mentally, I thought we were very mature in bouncing back from the loss on Wednesday, thought they did a great job making a couple of adjustments just playing harder,” Petree said.

Freshman Nia Daniel led the team to the win with 33 points on the day.

“I felt really good about my performance, of course, there’s always things I have to work on, but coach told me at the begging of the game I gotta come out strong, I can’t come out lackadaisical and I felt like that’s what I did today,” Daniel said.

Next up for the Commodores is a game at Northwest Florida on Tuesday.