Gulf Coast opens Panhandle Conference play with top five matchup against Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s the most competitive time of the year for local Juco basketball teams because Panhandle Conference play starts on Saturday.

The No. 1 Gulf Coast women’s basketball team opens up their conference season with a top five opponent: the No. 4 Northwest Florida Raiders.

The Raiders were undefeated until Wednesday when they lost their first game of the season to New Mexico, 50-48. Northwest Florida is now 15-1 overall this year.

On the other hand, the Lady Commodores are excelling like they usually do. They’ve held the No. 1 spot on the national rankings since week one and they have an undefeated record of 13-0.

Northwest Florida head women’s basketball coach Bart Walker said the Commodores are always a competitive team to play.

“Well, Gulf Coast is Gulf Coast. They’re number one in the nation for a reason. They got really talented players, they got a Hall of Fame coach,” Walker said. “They’ve played tough games just like we have but I think we have a couple players that can play with them, we just need to go out and lace up our shoes like they do and play hard.”

The Lady Commodores tip off with the Raiders at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Niceville. The Gulf Coast men play Northwest Florida right after them at 7:30 p.m.