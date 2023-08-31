PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast volleyball team was ranked No. 3 after a strong start to their season.

The Commodores’ first test was a tough opening weekend in Illinois playing some of the top teams in the country.

“It was really eye-opening to go up there and see just how tough this competition is,” Gulf Coast sophomore outside hitter Milana Cvetkovski said. “And for us being able to compete with them.”

The ‘Dores finished opening weekend 3-1 after beating three teams ranked in the top 10.

“I think losing a game and even winning games really exposes some minor details that we can fix and tweak here and there,” Gulf Coast sophomore defensive specialist Izzy Denton said.

After pulling off another win in their home opener, Gulf Coast notched the number three spot in the national rankings and held onto the number one spot in the state.

“Right now it’s just a number next to our name,” Gulf Coast head volleyball coach Scott Allen said. “Like our practices are really what’s defining us and then how we go out and perform in those matches. What somebody thinks about us doesn’t matter.”

Denton was named as the NJCAA division two defensive player of the week, with 107 digs this season.

“For her to be able to act to do that in a match and for other people to see that and her get recognition for that was fantastic,” Allen said.

Averaging over five digs per set, Denton’s effort has fueled the Commodores’ engine of success.

“They make me want to do better so I can get the setters a good ball and the starters can get the hitters a good ball and put the ball away,” Denton said. “It’s all a rhythm and I start it.”

The ‘Dores are in the middle of their two week break and will be back on the court, Friday September 8 hosting St. Johns River.