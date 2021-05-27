Gulf Coast names Tyler Younger as new head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast has found their new head baseball coach.

Tyler Younger will take over the Commodores program next season.

Younger is currently working with the Mississippi State baseball team as the coordinator of player development.

Before that though, he was actually an assistant coach at Gulf Coast State, working with former baseball coach Mike Kandler.

He was at Gulf Coast from 2016 to 2018 before going to Mississippi State.

This will be Younger’s first head coaching gig. He played college ball at Methodist University and in 2013 went to play at NC State.