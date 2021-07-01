Gulf Coast names Kathy McConnell-Miller as new head women’s basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast announced on Thursday that Kathy McConnell-Miller will be taking over as their new head women’s basketball coach.

Coach McConnell-Miller has made coaching stops at The University of Pittsburg, WNBA, The University of Colorado, The University of Tulsa, The University of Illinois, and Rutgers University.

McConnell-Miller most recently coached at the University of Pittsburgh as an assistant coach under her sister Suzie McConnell-Serio.

Miller also has been a head coach for 11 seasons at the University of Colorado and Tulsa. She was the assistant coach of the Tulsa Shock, WNBA team, from 2011 to 2013 before heading to Pittsburgh.

McConnell-Miller has made it to the WNIT Final Four, the NCAA Elite Eight twice, the NCAA Sweet Sixteen four times, and was even named Coach of the Year once.

She is one of just 22 people to be ranked in the Top 25 as a player and a head coach.