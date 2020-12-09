Gulf Coast men’s basketball team waiting on season to begin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If this was a normal year, the Gulf Coast men’s basketball team would be playing some non-conference foes in December.

However, the pandemic pushed their season back to January, so the only game the Commodores are playing is the waiting game.

“I’ve been coaching for 30 years, Division I, Division III, Juco, and never in my life has it been where we are in December and I haven’t coached a game,” Gulf Coast head men’s basketball coach Phil Gaffney said.

For the team, it’s been mostly practicing and working out. They were allowed to have five scrimmages in the fall, but have only played a few due to cancellations.

The team is just ready to get some real action on the court.

“The guys are tired of playing each other, honestly, we’ve been scrimmaging each other, we’ve barely been getting out there and playing with other people, that’s one thing we are excited about,” Gulf Coast player Zamuel Compere said.

It’s going to be a different kind of season for the Commodores when it does roll around because they have more conference games to play.

Instead of playing the Panhandle Conference opponents three times in a year, they have to take each of them on four times this season.

“I believe it will be a challenge but I think we will be up for it because a lot of times especially with me, once the competition rises, my game naturally rises. I believe we have guys that are competitive and willing to step up and play against some tough players,” Gulf Coast player Travon Mayo said.

Gulf Coast is in a good shape for January as they have six players returning from last year’s stellar squad that won a state title.

Coach Gaffney thinks their odds look good this year.

“That’s as many as anybody else has in the country if you look out of the top 20 teams, so I feel great this year. Having all the experience back and guys that know how to play, and freshman getting extra time this year, they don’t have to get into the game until January instead of November. I think it’s a win win.. We’re gonna be fine,” Gaffney said.

For now, they will keep on practicing and counting down the days until their first game on Jan. 20.