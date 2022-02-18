CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) -The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team paid a special visit to Callaway Elementary Friday morning.

The team and head coach Phil Gaffney spoke to the school’s “Mighty Men” group on what it takes to be a student-athlete.

Students had the chance to meet the team, ask questions and even receive autographed team rosters from the players.

Commodores freshman guard Goodnews Kpegeol said that since he and his teammates are just in college, it’s easier for the students to relate to them.

“For some reason,” Kpegeol said. “It’s easier to listen to people that aren’t necessarily adult figures, like parents or like teachers or like they will look at us more like a peer.”

His teammates, sophomore guard Jammy Pierre-Louis said that the outreach may have had just as much an impact on him as it did the students.

“It’s fun seeing them smile, Pierre-Louis: said. “Like I was in the same situation, I used to be happy getting called out of class to have a guest speaker and I feel like that’s cool, we’re cool.”

The Commodores will play their final regular-season match on the road in Tallahassee on Saturday, February 19.