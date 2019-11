PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 10 Gulf Coast men’s basketball team kept their record perfect on Tuesday night as they beat Coastal Alabama North 96-83.

Cameron Holden lead the team with 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Maurice Gordon was right behind him with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Commodores are now 7-0 on the season and will be back in action against LB Wallace on Dec. 3.