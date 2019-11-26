Gulf Coast men’s basketball team ranked No. 10 in national poll

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The NJCAA weekly top 25 rankings were released Monday afternoon and the Gulf Coast men’s basketball team made a jump into the rankings.

The Commodores, who were previously unranked, are now No. 10 in the nation.

The men are also ranked No. 1 in the state with eleven first place votes. The Lady Commodores, who have stayed at No. 1 in the nation for the past three weeks, are also ranked No. 1 in the state.

Commodores head men’s basketball coach Phil Gaffney is extremely proud of his team for making the top 25.

“I don’t think the guys believed in me cause I was a brand new coach so to believe in a coach to believe in a system there was a little resistance at first with the way we play because we play awfully fast, a lot of energy, a lot of effort,” Gaffney said. “But I think once they’ve seen we win a couple games, get a national ranking, they see it does work.”

Even the women’s squad is proud of the team.

“I’m so proud of these young guy and for Coach Gaffney. He’s worked so hard to come in here and build this and to do this. I asked him if he’s ever done this this quick before and he’s like well we never had rankings in Georgia like we do in the Region 8 rankings,” Gulf Coast head women’s coach Roonie Scovel said. “So proud of our men they’ve worked really hard for this and we’re really proud for them.”

Part of the reason for the Commodores success is the amount of talent on their team, including Blountstown alum Kevon Godwin.

“He’s been a pleasure to coach, he really has. i thionk he averaged eight a game last year and he’s up to 13, 14, 15 this year. He’s been a great distributer of the ball, been a great defender and then to see him come out and play well against big time teams,” Gaffney said. “To see him step up against great talent and great competition and do so well was a blessing for us.”

The Gulf Coast men will take on Coastal Alabama North on Tuesday night at the Billy Harrison Field House.