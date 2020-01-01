Gulf Coast men’s basketball team finishes year on high note

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Visit Panama City Beach Gulf Coast Classic wrapped up on Tuesday with all three Panhandle teams finishing the year with a win.

The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team beat Monroe 111-67. Commodores Cam Holden led the team with 35 points.

Commodores Phil Gaffney said it was great to host the tournament these past few days.

“Huge for us to be able to play two games, to get back in shape,” Gaffney said. “We took eleven days off for Christmas, so it’s always good to get back, get in shape, and play two quality teams like East Georgia and Monroe and get us ready because we got Northwest Florida on Saturday.”

Northwest Florida beat both Monroe and Coastal Alabama North in the tournament. Chipola was able to beat Coastal Alabama North and East Georgia in the tournament.