Gulf Coast men’s basketball hopes to continue conference success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It may have not been the prettiest win for the Gulf Coast men’s basketball team, but the win over Northwest Florida on Saturday was a big deal for the Commodores.

It was the first Panhandle Conference win for the Commodores this season and the first time they have beat the Raiders since 2015.

However, Gulf Coast head men’s basketball coach Phil Gaffney knows his team could improve on some things moving forward.

“Any road win is good, especially at Northwest, it’s extra good. But we shot 12 of 29 from the free throw line and in all three losses, so pretty bad from the free throw line so that’s one of our things we need to get better at, but I’m thrilled to death with that victory,” Gaffney said.

It only gets harder for the team from here. They are getting ready for their second Panhandle opponent: Pensacola.

“Their guards are very good,” Gaffney said. “We like to press so obviosuly good guard play we don’t like to see. We don’t mind if you have giants in there but if you have good guards thats what causes us problems so we will have to go out there and do well against their guards and pressure the zone.”

The sophomores on the team know how good the Pirates are too. They also still remember that they only had two conference wins on their record last year, so they want to surpass that and go even further this season.

“The ultimate goal right now is to make it to Hutchinson, Kansas, make it to the tournament. I want a conference championship,” Gulf Coast player Cam Holden said. The conference is tough, every team and every coach we play against but conference championship is first right now and then going to Hutch. ”

The whole school is being supportive of them too, even the No. 1 ranked Gulf Coast women’s basketball team.

“GC nation I guess we can call it,” Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel said. “It’s been a tremendous year working with Coach Gaffney and those guys are coming and they are kinda making history, they are putting the program on the map. Hopefully they can continue, hopefully we both can continue being successful. I think it would be fun for the campus, fun for the community to have both teams being successful as we have been so far.”

Gulf Coast will take on Pensacola on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.