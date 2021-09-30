Gulf Coast men’s basketball holds intrasquad scrimmage at Franklin County High School

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team traded their home court on Thursday afternoon for Franklin County’s as they hosted an intrasquad scrimmage there.

The team played in front of a crowd of students from the school and not only was it a good practice for the Commodores, but it was a great way for the team to do some community outreach.

This was the first of the traveling for the Commodores this week as they head to Georgia on Saturday for a “Hoops Jam” with other teams.

The weekend after that they play in the Southeastern Jamboree in Tallahassee.

The team begins official practice on Friday and will begin the season on Nov. 1 against Florida Coastal Prep at home.