Gulf Coast men’s basketball cancels season opener due to COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team will have to wait just a bit longer to play their first game of the season.

Their game against Florida Coastal Prep on Jan. 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues on the Commodores team.

Gulf Coast athletic director Mike Kandler wrote in a statement on Friday that at this time, they aren’t sure about the status of any games after Jan. 20th.

Head men’s basketball coach Phil Gaffney said they have three players who are positive right now and about half the team is currently quarantined.

He said the players are disappointed they won’t get to start on Wednesday, but understand that this is what many teams are going through right now during the pandemic.

“Things are gonna happen. I mean we all know we see the professional ranks, collegiate ranks and high school ranks, games are getting canceled, games are getting postponed and we have to change and do that. Our conference anticipated this and we know it’s happening we see it in all other sports and I think we’re prepared for it and have a good amount of time to make up those games,” Gaffney said.

Gaffney said he hopes that they can reschedule that matchup before conference play starts.

The Commodores next matchup is set for Jan. 23 against St. Petersburg College and Jan. 24 against Pasco-Hernando. Those games are still on as of now.