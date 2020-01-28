Gulf Coast men’s basketball back in national rankings, Coach Gaffney still recovering

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s basketball team is back in the national rankings this week.

The Commodores rank in at No. 17 and are No. 2 in the state right now. They also lead the Panhandle Conference.

The team gets a small break as they have no game on Wednesday, but they are looking ahead to their next big opponent, Chipola on Saturday.

Assistant Coach Scott Jackson, who is leading the team with head coach Phil Gaffney is recovering from a heart attack, said it’s business as usual for this team.

“Keep working hard, keep practicing on stuff that we do everyday and playing at a high level. Coach Gaffney emphasizes 100% attitude, 100% work ethic and this is what these guys have been able to do to this point,” Jackson said. “So to keep that at that level is the key at practice all week. There is a couple bruises and bangs that we can get over, but the main message is you guys are on a roll you are playing at this level and you have to keep it at this level and that starts with practice.”

Jackson said he has noticed one change with this team since Gaffney has been out.

“One thing I will say I think I see guys especially our sophomores stepping up, leading more on the court, even more than they normally do but that has been the number one difference that I have seen,” Jackson said.

The players have noticed it too.

“Coach Gaffney actually pushed us to be leaders all season and it was kinda up and down, but since this happened we have stepped up tremendously,” Gulf Coast player Maurice Gordon said.

The Lady Commodores also stayed high in the rankings this week. They are currently No. 4 in the nation rankings and No. 1 in the state.