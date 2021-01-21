Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball teams deal with schedule changes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast men’s and women’s basketball teams have had to change their schedules a bit this week.

The men’s team was supposed to be in action on Wednesday, but had to cancel their game with Florida Coastal Prep due to COVID-19 issues. They have rescheduled that game for Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at home.

However, their game at St. Petersburg College on Jan. 23 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 safety issues within the St. Petersburg program.

They will open up their season on Sunday on the road against Pasco-Hernando.

The Lady Commodores are also dealing with a few cancellations. The game at Florida Southwestern College on Jan. 29 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues within the Florida Southwestern program.

The Lady Commodores also had Hillsborough Community College cancel their game with Gulf Coast on Jan. 30.

Their season opener is currently set for Saturday against Florida State College at Jacksonville.