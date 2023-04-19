PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team controls its own destiny, leading the Panhandle Conference with a week and a half remaining in the regular season.

The Commodores (10-7) lead Northwest Florida (11-9) and Chipola (10-11) by a slight advantage in the conference standings.

It’s a wide-open race and Gulf Coast head coach, Tyler Younger said it could come down to the final weekend of regular season play.

“I’ve talked to guys that have been around this league for 15 or 20 years,” Younger said. “And they say, at this point in the year with a week and a half left, they’ve never seen it as tight or as jumbled up as it is right now, so it’s kind of cool.”

Gulf Coast has seven games remaining in their regular season schedule and Younger said consistency is the key to closing out conference play on top.

“It goes back to if we’re the best version of ourselves for the next seven games,” “We’ve got a good chance of staying in the number one spot we feel like. That’s the thing in this league, you got a chance to stay in the number one spot because there might be somebody else that wins all seven games and takes the lead. But you know, if we’re the best version of ourselves, I feel like we’re all right.”

The Commodores will wrap up their four-game series with Tallahassee this weekend and close the regular season with Northwest Florida next week.