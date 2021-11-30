Gulf Coast jumps into Top 25 of national rankings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team are now in the Top 25 of the NJCAA Division I rankings.

The Commodores came in at No. 24 for this week, making the Top 25 for the first time this season.

Even though the recognition is an honor, it’s something the Commodores are really focused on this season.

“I think the one thing I really like about our team is they don’t even care about the rankings, which is cool. It’s nice to be recognized, but they know, they’ve bought in to what I’ve been telling them which is get better each day. As long as we get better each day, the rankings and all that will take care of itself and they’ve embraced that so year great to be nationally recognized but keeping our hunger and a bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn said.

The team is definitely improving as they are 6-1 on the season, their only loss coming at the beginning of the year to Eastern Florida State College.

However, the Commodores had a rematch with them on Sunday and took them down 75-69.

“Our first game we weren’t all the way focused, first game all together real game, but after that we knew what’s ahead of us and ever since then we’ve picked it up. We get better every game, we see a difference every single game,” Gulf Coast center Avalon Miller said.

Since the team is on such a roll and now nationally ranked, it’s hard to not compare them to the Gulf Coast squads of the past led by the legendary Roonie Scovel.

However, there’s still 20 games to go in the regular season and that includes some tough conference play.

“I mean it’s funny some fans have texted me and tweeted at me, hey this is reminding me of that. That’s the ultimate praise, but there’s still a long long way to go, a long long season, every thing she’s done in the past, you can’t even question it it’s unbelievable. I don’t want to fill her shoes, I’ll settle to fill one shoe if I could, but if not, we’re doing things our way right now and it’s working and we’re taking it one day one step at a time,” Kuhn said.

The Commodores play in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. They take on Wallace State on Saturday and then the No. 6 team in the nation, Shelton State on Sunday.