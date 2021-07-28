Gulf Coast Introduces new coaches to program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast introduced Tyler Younger as the new head baseball coach and Rory Kuhn as the head women’s basketball coach to the athletic program on Wednesday.

Younger, was granted the position back in May, but he has been doing double-duty with the Commodores and his former team of Mississippi State.

“It was a little stressful, but good stressful,” Younger said. “It was two really good things going on between here and obviously making a run at Mississippi State.”

Kuhn was just hired to the position two weeks ago, but with basketball season coming up soon, he says recruiting is his top priority.

“With getting the job at the point I did get it at, and knowing the players that are out there now, but also knowing the players I need to win in this conference like you said it is elite, it is the best in the country, I’ve said that for years,” Kuhn said. “So, it’s a blessing and a curse, I mean because you know what you need, but you got to really find it right now this late in the game.”

The baseball team is just slightly ahead on their recruiting process, but they also still have some open roster spots to fill.

“From what we’re returning last year, and the guys that coach Kandler had already signed, we’ve got some really good pieces,” Younger said. “And we feel like the four or five guys we’ve signed so far, we feel like they can come in and do a really good job for us, or we hope they can.”

The commodore’s women’s basketball team is returning just one player from last season, so Kuhn says they’re really on a time crunch, to fill the roster.

“School starts on the twenty-third of August, so by the twenty-third of August, let’s hope we get a full roster,” Kuhn said. “So we’re working on that right now and we’re moving forward to it.”