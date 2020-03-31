Gulf Coast hosts virtual sports camps for athletes of all ages

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Athletics Department is giving local athletes a way to keep their skills sharp while they are at home.

They are filming virtual sports camps for athletes of all ages to watch while they are self-isolating.

“I think we’re spending a lot of time saying what we can’t do, well let’s talk about what we can do,” Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel said.

Scovel came up with the idea when she was trying to find her niece’s children something fun to do during this time.

“If we can do it for family we can certainly do it for our Bay County family and hopefully this is something they can utilize,” Scovel said.

All of Gulf Coast’s coaches jumped on board as well, filming basketball, baseball and softball drills. They even plan on getting some swimming videos filmed for the site too. All of the videos will be free for anyone to access online.

“Give dads and moms a chance to work with their sons and daughters on some athletic activities,” Gulf Coast head baseball coach and athletic director Mike Kandler said. “Kind of a fun thing we’re having fun making and doing it and hopefully people will watch it and enjoy it and maybe they can learn a little bit. ”

The athletic department hopes that these videos will give athletes of all ages something to focus on during these uncertain times.

“The other message is that most of us that are older, we grew up doing these things in our backyard, that’s how we learned how to play sport,” Kandler said. “So hopefully it gives some kids some ideas that you actually can get better at something and practice something without having the organized structure, you can do some things on your own.”

The videos will be finished up and posted on the Gulf Coast Athletics website later this week.