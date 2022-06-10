PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast is set to host their annual “Top 100” high school baseball showcase this weekend at the Publix Sports Park.

For the past decade and a half, the Commodores have played host to the showcase that brings in the top 100 high school prospects in North Florida.

Players from four regions will be represented; Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville.

Participants will have the opportunity to perform pro-style workouts in front of college and professional scouts.

The showcase was moved from Gulf Coast’s baseball field to the Publix Sports Park which is on turf, due to the impending threat of poor weather on Saturday.

Gulf Coast has signed several athletes who have attended the Top 100 Showcase in past years, and head coach Tyler Younger said their showcase is very advantageous to participants.

“For our (camp), there’s only one field going at a time,” Younger said. “A lot of times you go to other tournaments or events and there’s stuff going on at multiple fields so the college coaches and scouts have to pick who they want to go watch, well you’re just on one field so you’re taking batting practice people are only watching you when you’re pitching in the game people are only watching you. So, it’s an opportunity for every kid that comes to be seen by all of the coaches that are here because you don’t have to worry about being at other fields.”

The Top 100 Showcase will begin Saturday morning and run through Sunday evening.