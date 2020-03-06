Gulf Coast hoping to make Coach Scovel’s final season a great one

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team beat Florida Southwestern 73-64 in the first-round of the FCSAA State Tournament.

The Lady Commodores advance to the semifinals and keep their hopes of returning to the national tournament alive.

The Commodores were familiar with the Buccaneers as they took them on earlier this season.

“It let us know their strengths their weaknesses and it allowed us to go off that and gain off that playing them one time you know their game style you know what we have to do so it helped out a lot,” Gulf Coast player Ahlana Smith said.

Gulf Coast led at the end of every quarter. D’Asia Gregg leading the way with a team-high 26 points, six rebounds and two steals.

“I did not expect it at all but I’m so glad she stepped up we needed it big time,” Smith said.

The Dores had another advantage in Niceville. With the tournament being so close to home, several fans were able to come and support.

“They are our sixth man honestly they have been so wonderful to me over the years and our girls they understand the game they’re so in to it they help you through those tough times and they celebrate with you so our fans our just the best,” Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel said.

The state tournament kicking off just a week after Scovel announced her retirement. The Lady Commodores said knowing it’s her last run makes them play with more fire in their hearts.

“She deserves it, every bit of it, she made her legacy. It’s amazing, it gives me chills just speaking about it,” Smith said.

Scovel said the retirement announcement doesn’t change her coaching but it does change how she takes in the tournament experience.

“On the ride over to say, gosh is this the last time I’m going to coach at Northwest Florida so proabaly personally a few thoughts thinking is this the last 40 minutes I’m going to coach or do I get to go another 40 but other than that no we’re trying to win a basketball game,” Scovel said.

The Lady Commodores will play Miami Dade Friday at 6 p.m. for a semifinal game.