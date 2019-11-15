Gulf Coast holds signing day for athletes moving on to four-year colleges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Several Gulf Coast athletes are continuing their athletic careers at four-year schools.

Commodores women’s basketball and baseball players all signed their National Letters of Intent at the Billy Harrison Field House Thursday afternoon.

Here’s the list of athletes who signed and where they are heading:

Ahlana Smith – Louisville

Lya Farcy – University of Rhode Island

Naomi Mbandu – University of Miami

Savannah Slade – Southern Miss

Austin Kapela – Campbell University

Ashby Smith – Georgia State

Gulf Coast athletic director Mike Kandler said it’s awesome to have their athletes continue on.

“In my mind it’s mission accomplished, they came here with a goal in mind and athletically obviously if they didn’t have the academics in order the offers wouldn’t have came, obviously if the athletic progression and ability to keep improving wasn’t happening to get division one offers it’s a big deal and it makes all of us very proud but they’re the ones that put in the work,” Kandler said.

The six players will complete their sophomore seasons with the Commodores before heading to their four-year universities.