Gulf Coast hires Scot Thomas to take over softball program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast has only had two softball coaches in the history of the program. Now, they finally have their third.

Scot Thomas has been named the new head softball coach at Gulf Coast.

Thomas is a pretty big hire for the Commodores. He comes to the Panhandle from Virginia Tech, the first coach of the Hokies softball program. He was there for 23 seasons before getting fired back in May 2018.

Thomas was the 2007 ACC Coach of the Year. He went 794-568 with 16 winning seasons and eight NCAA tournament appearances.

He will move down to Panama City within the next few weeks and the team will start meeting in August.