Gulf Coast hires Rory Kuhn as new head women’s basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast named Rory Kuhn as the new head women’s basketball coach on Friday afternoon.

This comes just a few days after Kathy McConnell-Miller, their first hire, said she wouldn’t be taking the job due to “family circumstances.”

Kuhn has 18 years of coaching experience, 8 of them at the college level. He even has experience in the Panhandle Conference, as he was an assistant at Northwest Florida.

He also has been an assistant at the DI level at St. John’s University. This is Kuhn’s first head coaching gig.

During his tenure at Northwest Florida, Kuhn helped guide the Raiders to three-straight NJCAA Elite Eight appearances, a pair of Final Fours, and took home the 2014-15 National Championship. He spent four years with the team.