Gulf Coast hires Cayla Petree as new head women’s basketball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast has hired Cayla Petree as the new head women’s basketball coach.

Petree comes to the Panhandle from South Plains College in Lubbock, Texas. She’s also made coaching stops at New Mexico Junior College, Cisco Junior College, University of North Texas and Angelo State University.

In her head coaching career, she has a 226-96 record and over the past two years, she’s won 62 games.

In 2019, she lead the Lady Texans to a 30-5 record and an Elite Eight appearance. Last season, the team was conference champs with a 32-1 record and the Region 5 champs.

She was also the Coach of Year Finalist WBCA National in 2017 and 2019. She was the Conference Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020. She was named the 2020 National Coach of the Year by WBCA and WhoopDirt.com.

Petree takes over the program from Commodores legend Roonie Scovel.