Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel announces retirement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel announced she will be retiring after this season.

Scovel has led the team for 22 years. In that time, she has an overall record of 623-86, 18 conference championships, 12 regional titles and six national championships.

Scovel said the decision was mainly due to wanting to spend more time with family. She also said she hopes to help with the search committee on finding her successor.

Gulf Coast president Dr. John Holdnak said the school will begin a national search for Scovel’s replacement and hope to have a new coach hired in the next couple of months.