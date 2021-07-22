Gulf Coast head baseball coach Tyler Younger settling in to new role

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s been about two months since Gulf Coast hired Tyler Younger to be their head baseball coach and he’s been settling in to his new role nicely since then.

Younger was officially introduced to the Gulf Coast Board of Trustees on Thursday morning.

He’s been straight to work since he finished up with Mississippi State after the College World Series and the biggest thing on his mind has been recruiting.

“Someone told me it doesn’t matter how good you coach, if you don’t have the horses,” Younger said.

His focus has been on filing that roster and he’s so close to completing that.

“We feel really good about the guys that are returning, the incoming guys that are already signed, and some of the guys that we’ve already signed, so we feel life we have some pieces in place to have a really good team,” Younger said.

Younger has a great recruiting pitch too, as he and many others say the Panhandle Conference is the SEC of junior college baseball.

“You look at the other four teams in the league and the success they have had and you can just look at major league rosters which I think Gulf Coast has like four guys on major league rosters right now and several others in the minor leagues and a bunch of other teams in this league can say the same thing,” Younger said.

Younger isn’t the only new guy in Gulf Coast’s athletic department as they just recently hired their new women’s basketball coach Rory Kuhn.