Gulf Coast gets ready for first state tourney appearance in eleven years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Just last year, the Gulf Coast men’s basketball team were at the bottom of the Panhandle Conference with just two conference wins. This year, it’s a completely different story.

The Commodores are 21-7 overall, 8-4 in conference play, and will play in the state tournament on Wednesday for the first time since 2009.

“It feels funny going to practice today, last year we weren’t practicing, we were worried about going to school and just going over to the next season and working on the next season,” Gulf Coast basketball player Cam Holden said. “It’s a great feeling, playing in March, not too many people play in March and we’re one of the teams playing in March.”

They don’t have an easy first-round opponent though. The Commodores will take on Florida Southwestern, a team with a 29-1 overall record, the Suncoast Conference Champs, and that have been ranked the No. 1 team in the country for five weeks.

However, the Commodores do have one thing over the Buccaneers.

“The only thing we do have an advantage on is the fact that we’ve been through the Panhandle Conference, where everyday you are playing someone that is most likely top 30, top 40 opponent and we’ve been in playoff mode, so to speak for the last three games so we are kinda treating it like another Panhandle game,” Gulf Coast interim head coach Scott Jackson said.

For the players, they have some extra motivation to win this one. If they can do well at state, they have a good shot of making it to the national tournament and if the Commodores can do that, they might get head coach Phil Gaffney back to coach them. Gaffney had a heart attack at the beginning of the year and has been recovering since then.

“For the sophomores, having him for one year and we might not have a chance to get him back, it just puts fuel to the fire, we want to have our coach back, we want to be coached by him one last time so eveybody is missing him, he’s a great guy, we love him,” Gulf Coast basketball player Jacolbey Owens said.

Gulf Coast will take on Florida Southwestern at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Florida.