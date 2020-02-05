Gulf Coast gets Blountstown alum Kevon Godwin back for Wednesday’s matchup

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 12 Gulf Coast men’s basketball team has been without one of their leading scorers for seven games, but now he’s back.

Blountstown alum Kevon Godwin was cleared to play with the team on Tuesday. He will be back on the court against No. 15 TCC on Wednesday.

Godwin has been out since January with a broken hand. He was the team’s second leading scorer before he got injured.

Lots of Gulf Coast players tweeting how excited they were he’s back on Tuesday night.

My backcourt brother is back yessirrrrr @kevon_godwin1 🥶🐐🤞🏽 — Jacolbey Owens (@lill_kyriee) February 5, 2020

The Commodores will take on TCC in Tallahassee on Wednesday at 7 p.m.