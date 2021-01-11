Gulf Coast finalizes live stream plans for 2021 games

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Although Gulf Coast State College will not allow spectators in their stands this year, they are making sure fans have a way to watch the Commodores and Lady Commodores play.

During the spring 2021 season, all home baseball, softball, basketball, and volleyball games will be live-streamed for free by Commodore Productions.

No scrimmages will be streamed.

Below is a link to those live streams:

Baseball and Softball Livestream: https://team1sports.com/gcathletics/

Volleyball and Basketball Livestream: https://gulfcoaststatecollege.viebit.com/index.php

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm