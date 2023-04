MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast baseball team earned revenge over Chipola 21-9 in six innings Wednesday night for the second of four straight games for the conference rivals.

Gulf Coast improved to 27-10 and will host Chipola for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15.

Chipola fell to 24-21 and will visit Gulf Coast for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15.