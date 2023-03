PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After trailing the entire game, Gulf Coast pulled out a thrilling 7-6 walk-off victory in the bottom of the 9th over Pensacola State Wednesday night.

Kaleb Henry slammed a 3-RBI double to seal the win for the Commodores.

Gulf Coast improved to 22-9 and will host Pensacola State on Thursday, March 30 at 5 p.m.