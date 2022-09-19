PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team began their fall season over the weekend, debuting a roster loaded with players from Bay County.

The most notable returning starter is the Commodores’ pitching ace, sophomore and Arnold alum Carson Dorsey, who the Texas Rangers selected in the 2022 MLB Draft.

However, Dorsey is the only Bay County native on the roster returning from the spring, with eight new local athletes joining, six as incoming freshmen, and two as transfers.

Mosley High School has the most incoming players, including Trevor Allan, Banks Byers, Cole Horton, Tyler Wave, Blake Thomas, and Coleman Rowan who is transferring in from Lipscomb University.

Deane Bozeman High School has two incoming players, Jeremy Todd, as well as Cade Parker who is transferring in from Florida Atlantic and was the 2019 Florida Class 1A Player of the Year.

Gulf Coast Head Baseball Coach Tyler Younger said that there has already been some very good completion to get in the starting lineup.

“If we do our job as coaches or recruiters you’re going to compete against good people every day at practice on your own team,” Younger said. “So, I think they’re able to see that day one as far as like I’m still a good player but I’m no longer the guy per se, so I have to earn everything I get at this level. I think we played last Friday for the first time so I think that was a good gauge for a lot of them there are a lot of good players in this league, so we’re going to have to earn our keep.”

Younger said that having so much talent on the team from the local area shows how much pride the Bay County athletes take in representing their hometown.

“I think it’s a testament to how good baseball has been in this area and it makes our lives a lot easier because we can go 15 minutes down the road to recruit some players,” Younger said. “But it’s been great so far, those guys have great energy, we kind of knew what we were getting with a lot of those guys, so far they’ve been good. It’s good to have local guys because they’re bought in, this is their hometown college, we don’t have a big school in town so we’re kind of the college, at least the college that has athletics. So, they’re bought into being good for the community because this is the college they grew up around.”

Gulf Coast will [play their first home game of their fall schedule on Tuesday, September 27.