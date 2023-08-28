PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Construction has begun for a covered and lit baseball facility at Gulf Coast’s Frazier Field, allowing for practice rain or shine and day or night.

The custom facility, which is being built on the north side of the baseball field by the visiting dugout, is expected to feature covered batting cages with a metal roof and artificial batting turf.

It will also have lighting for nighttime use, fans for cooling, and retractable netting around the perimeter.

The project was introduced by Gulf Coast Athletic Director Mike Kandler in June of 2021, not long after he stepped down as the Commodore’s head baseball coach.

It’s a step in the direction of modernizing the Gulf Coast baseball facilities, catching up to Panhandle Conference rivals Northwest Florida State and Chipola College.

Gulf Coast Head Baseball Coach Tyler Younger said it will be front and center when arriving on campus, serving as an excellent tool for recruitment and player development.

“In case the weather’s bad, it’s too hot, too cold, it’s raining, we’ve got somewhere to go and can get a full practice in,” Younger said. Pitchers can throw, we have a couple of mounds in there. So, just being able to sell that as a piece like, ‘Hey, the weather’s bad around here we don’t ever have to take a day off and you can get extra work in. As far as when practice is over or you want to get work before or after, you’re going to have that option to come in here at night and do those things. So it’s, it’s going to be a good sell.”

Younger said the timetable for the construction was around 120 days, putting the completion date somewhere near the beginning of December.

The estimated cost at the project’s inception was one hundred thousand dollars.