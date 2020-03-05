Gulf Coast Commodores stun Florida Southwestern in NJCAA Region 8 tournament

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College men’s basketball team beat Florida Southwestern 75-68 on Wednesday in the NJCAA Region 8 tournament.

Interim head coach Scott Jackson said this was one of the best wins his team has had all year.

“Our guys fought hard we executed the game plan and we grinded it out which is what our seasons about,” Jackson said.

The Commodores will take on College of Central Florida on Friday in a semifinal game. All tournament games will be held at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.