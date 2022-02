NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team took down Chipola 74-73 in overtime at the Northwest Florida State arena Tuesday night, earning a bid to the NJCAA state tournament.

The Commodores improved to 8-5 in conference play to clinch the two seed, and the Indians fell to 7-6 in the conference but can still earn an at-large bid to the state tournament.