PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball team is undefeated at 7-0, which propelled them to number five in the rankings.

“What I really like about the team is that they don’t even really care about the rankings, which is nice,” head coach Rory Kuhn said. “We don’t care about the rankings. We just want to play to our own potential. The rankings will take care of themselves.”

The Commodores started off their season with an upset win over South Georgia Technical College, the fifth ranked team at the time.

“We were just excited to be the underdogs,” sophomore guard Imani Smith said. “So we had an automatic chip on our shoulders and we just went out there and proved that we were the better team that night.”

Gulf Coast has been dominant this season, with their closest win still a 15 point victory.

“The key to our success is definitely defense,” sophomore guard Abbey Cracknell said. “We’re playing a lot of pressure defense with our traps and just getting easy layups down the other end. But we have we have ten people on the team who can get to the basket and score, so that makes it easy as well.”

Around the corner is conference play, with three out of five of the teams hanging in the top five.

“The Panhandle Conference is just different than non-conference,” Cracknell said. “Last year, I was shocked with the change in athleticism and also physicality, but it’s a good challenge.”

The ‘Dores are fighting for redemption and are determined to make it to the tournament this season.

“They’re a true team,” Kuhn said. “We know when we play to our abilities, you know, that we’re going to be really tough to beat.”

Gulf Coast will travel to Daytona for the Florida Shootout. They play number 19 Florida Southwestern State College on Friday, December 2 at 4:00 p.m. EST.